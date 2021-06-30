Islandsbanki hf.: Covererd Bond Base Prospectus

Íslandsbanki has published a Base Prospectus for its covererd bond programme listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

The Base Prospectus, as dated 30 June 2021, is published in english and can be viewed on Íslandsbanki‘s Investor Relations Website: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/product/about/funding.

Printed version of the document will be available at Íslandsbanki‘s Headquarters, Hagasmára 3, 201 Kópavogur.

For further information:

Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is




