Islandsbanki hf.: Change of listing symbol

Islandsbanki hf.
·1 min read

Íslandsbanki has applied for the listing symbol on its bonds being changed from „ISLA“ to „ISB“. The application is for its Bonds listed on Nasdaq Iceland. Changes will be made concurrently at Nasdaq CSD.

The change applies to the following bonds:

Bond Programme

Current listing symbol

New listing symbol

Covered bond programme

ISLA CB 21

ISB CB 21

Covered bond programme

ISLA CB 23

ISB CB 23

Covered bond programme

ISLA CB 27

ISB CB 27

Covered bond programme

ISLA CBI 22

ISB CBI 22

Covered bond programme

ISLA CBI 24

ISB CBI 24

Covered bond programme

ISLA CBI 26

ISB CBI 26

Covered bond programme

ISLA CBI 28

ISB CBI 28

Covered bond programme

ISLA CBI 30

ISB CBI 30

Domestic bond programme

ISLA 24 1125

ISB 24 1125

Domestic bond programme

ISLA GB 25 1126

ISB GB 25 1126

The application is for the changes to take effect as of 22 June 2021.

For further information: Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories