Islandsbanki hf.: Change of listing symbol

Íslandsbanki has applied for the listing symbol on its bonds being changed from „ISLA“ to „ISB“. The application is for its Bonds listed on Nasdaq Iceland. Changes will be made concurrently at Nasdaq CSD.

The change applies to the following bonds:

Bond Programme Current listing symbol New listing symbol Covered bond programme ISLA CB 21 ISB CB 21 Covered bond programme ISLA CB 23 ISB CB 23 Covered bond programme ISLA CB 27 ISB CB 27 Covered bond programme ISLA CBI 22 ISB CBI 22 Covered bond programme ISLA CBI 24 ISB CBI 24 Covered bond programme ISLA CBI 26 ISB CBI 26 Covered bond programme ISLA CBI 28 ISB CBI 28 Covered bond programme ISLA CBI 30 ISB CBI 30 Domestic bond programme ISLA 24 1125 ISB 24 1125 Domestic bond programme ISLA GB 25 1126 ISB GB 25 1126

The application is for the changes to take effect as of 22 June 2021.

For further information: Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is .



