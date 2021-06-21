Islandsbanki hf.: Change of listing symbol
Íslandsbanki has applied for the listing symbol on its bonds being changed from „ISLA“ to „ISB“. The application is for its Bonds listed on Nasdaq Iceland. Changes will be made concurrently at Nasdaq CSD.
The change applies to the following bonds:
Bond Programme
Current listing symbol
New listing symbol
Covered bond programme
ISLA CB 21
ISB CB 21
Covered bond programme
ISLA CB 23
ISB CB 23
Covered bond programme
ISLA CB 27
ISB CB 27
Covered bond programme
ISLA CBI 22
ISB CBI 22
Covered bond programme
ISLA CBI 24
ISB CBI 24
Covered bond programme
ISLA CBI 26
ISB CBI 26
Covered bond programme
ISLA CBI 28
ISB CBI 28
Covered bond programme
ISLA CBI 30
ISB CBI 30
Domestic bond programme
ISLA 24 1125
ISB 24 1125
Domestic bond programme
ISLA GB 25 1126
ISB GB 25 1126
The application is for the changes to take effect as of 22 June 2021.
For further information: Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is.