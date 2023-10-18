Islands to work together on wind farm plans

A plan has been put forward to build turbines off Jersey's south-west coast

Guernsey and Jersey could work together to build a wind farm to create enough energy for both islands.

Ministers in Jersey have put forward plans for the turbines using a three-phase approach, beginning with public and industry engagement, and a States debate.

Guernsey's Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said the plans were becoming "a lot more real and tangible for both islands".

Jersey's Deputy Jonathan Renouf said he believed it could also be profitable for the States.

'Tax the profits'

Deputy Renouf, the environment minister, said: "We will be potentially leasing the seabed so we can have revenues from that and of course it's open for us to potentially tax the profits of any company producing electricity."

Deputy De Sausmarez, Guernsey's president of environment and infrastructure, added that recent conversations with his Jersey counterparts had given weight to their plans.

The proposal said the facility off Jersey's south-west coast that could generate about 1,000MW and produce enough electricity to meet the islands' needs.

It said all extra electricity would be exported.

