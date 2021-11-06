Islanders visit the Jets after Nelson's 4-goal game

New York Islanders (4-2-2, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-2-2, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -110, Islanders -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host New York after Brock Nelson scored four goals in the Islanders' 6-2 victory against the Canadiens.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall and 13-13-2 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Jets scored 170 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and three shorthanded.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 11-13-4 on the road. The Islanders scored 152 total goals last season averaging 2.7 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press