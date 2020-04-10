Some Islanders upset with delay to recreational fishing season

Some fishermen on P.E.I. are upset about the provincial government's decision to push back the start of the recreational fishing season until at least June 1 because of COVID-19.

Traditionally, the recreational fishing season begins April 15 and runs until Sept. 15 for most species.

Chris Tibbits started an online petition on Thursday after the P.E.I. government announced the delay and it already has more than 3,000 signatures.

"I don't oppose a delay, like, I think that is a smart move," he said.

"Myself and a whole lot of other anglers think that the delay to June 1st is just overboard — too long of a delay in most of our opinions."

Tibbits said the petition asks to change the start date to May 1. He said that would be reasonable and then the government could reassess the situation.

"A delay until June 1st would pretty much effectively cancel the best trout fishing we have on P.E.I.," he said.

Tibbits said April 15 to May 15 is traditionally the most productive time of the season.

He's optimistic if enough people sign the petition, it will catch the eye of the provincial government.

"I know the diehard anglers that really want to get out there will follow social distancing rules and will do whatever they have to do just to be allowed to fish," Tibbits said.

James Dow typically fishes in the Mount Stewart area. He said he's upset by the delay.

"I know they have concerns about people gathering," he said. "Well, we know what's going on. We are going to keep our distance from each other and we don't go fishing with 30 or 40 people. We'll go with our children."

In a Thursday news release, P.E.I. Environment Minister Natalie Jameson said she understands how important fishing season is to Islanders.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly," she said.

"How well we do at social distancing in the next few weeks will have an impact on the health and the lives of Islanders in the months to come. That means staying apart and avoiding contact at places like gas stations, boat launches and popular fishing and recreation spots."

'I see both sides,' says fisher

Danny Richard fishes around the Freetown area every year. He said he was disappointed to hear about the delay.

"I see both sides, but I think fishing is something you can do by yourself," he said. "You can only stay in the house so long."

Richard said he can stand more than two metres away from other fishermen and doesn't understand why people can line up outside the liquor store, but people aren't allowed to go fishing.

"It doesn't seem to make sense," he said.

Logan MacKay said he was heartbroken to hear the season is delayed.

"It put a big bummer on my spring really, like, we are getting out of the winter depression and just coming into spring and it's starting to get beautiful outside. I was looking forward to it really," he said.

"I feel like they are taking our whole outside from us."

MacKay said he doesn't feel the province is trusting fishermen to do the right thing and physically distance.

"You have to give us a chance," he said.

MacKay said he doesn't plan on waiting until June 1 to fish.

"Honestly, I will probably get out on the river," he said. "There will be a way that I will get to the river and fish. If they want to charge me they can, but I will fight it."

The province's news release said COVID-19 has not changed enforcement activity by conservation officers. Fishing out of season is illegal and anyone caught angling can be charged.

As of Thursday, there were 25 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the Island.

