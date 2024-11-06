Islanders take on the Senators after shootout victory

New York Islanders (5-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (6-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the New York Islanders after the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in a shootout.

Ottawa is 6-6 overall and 5-1-0 at home. The Senators are 6-2-0 in games they score at least three goals.

New York has a 3-3-1 record in road games and a 5-6-2 record overall. The Islanders are 4-1-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has seven goals and seven assists for the Senators. Tyler Kleven has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Kyle Palmieri has six goals and five assists for the Islanders. Maxim Tsyplakov has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press