Islanders open new arena short-handed, lose to Flames 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals to help the Calgary Flames spoil the Islanders’ debut of their new home arena next to Belmont Park, beating New York 5-2 on Saturday night.

Brad Richardson, Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau also scored, and Noah Hanafin had two assists to help Calgary extend its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots.

Brock Nelson scored twice for the short-handed Islanders, who were missing seven players and lost their fifth straight. It marked New York’s longest losing streak in regulation in four seasons under coach Barry Trotz.

Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves to fall to 0-3-0 with a 3.31 goals-against average this season.

The Islanders were without six players — captain Anders Lee, forwards Josh Bailey, Ross Johnston and Anthony Beauvillier, and defensemen Adam Pelech and Andy Greene — due to COVID-19 protocols. New York defenseman Ryan Pulock is out four to six weeks due to a lower-body injury.

The sellout crowd of 17,255 roared during pregame introductions that included Islanders greats Denis Potvin, Clark Gillies, John Tonelli, Butch Goring, Ken Morrow and Bob Nystrom.

PANTHERS 5, WILD 4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves to help Florida remain perfect at home with a victory against Minnesota.

Owen Tippett, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who improved to 13-2-3 overall and 10-0-0 at home this season. Vatrano added an assist.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild (11-6-0). Cam Talbot stopped 32 of 36 shots.

Florida is the fourth team in NHL history to start a season with at least 10 consecutive wins on home ice. Chicago opened 11-0-0 at home in 1963-64.

BRUINS 5, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derek Forbort had two goals to lead Boston past Philadelphia for its third straight victory.

Tomas Nosek, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who hadn’t played since Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Montreal.

Derick Brassard scored both goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the first time this season, having won the previous six times following a defeat.

Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for the Bruins, who tied their season high with 44 shots. Brad Marchand upped his team-leading total to 20 assists, giving him points in eight straight games.

PENGUINS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout and Pittsburgh snapped Toronto's five-game winning streak.

Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins.

Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for the Maple Leafs, who had won 10 of 11.

The Penguins, who have dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak and a number of key injuries, won consecutive games for the first time this season; they beat Montreal 6-0 on Thursday.

DEVILS 5, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot in the third period for one of his 31 saves, Yegor Sharangovich scored his second goal of the game in New Jersey’s four-goal third period, and the Devils beat Tampa Bay.

New Jersey also got goals from Dawson Mercer, Jimmy Vesey and Tomas Tatar.

Jan Rutta, Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who had a nine-game point streak end. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

Sharangovich, who also had an assist, got the Devils’ third straight goal to start the third from the low left circle to put New Jersey up 4-3 at 9:34. Tatar had an empty-net goal.

HURRICANES 5, KINGS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Necas scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and Seth Jarvis had a goal for the third straight game in Carolina's win over Los Angeles.

Sebastian Aho and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist to help the Hurricanes to their fourth straight victory. Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for Carolina. Frederik Andersen made 38 saves and had an assist.

Adrian Kempe scored twice for the Kings, who have lost three straight following a seven-game winning streak. Blake Lizotte and Brendan Lemieux each had a goal for Los Angeles. Cal Petersen allowed five goals on 20 shots.

CANADIENS 6, PREDATORS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Ryan Poehling scored twice and Montreal stopped a four-game skid despite a third-period hat trick from Nashville center Matt Duchene.

The Canadiens got four goals in the second period and held on. Artturi Lehkonen, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal.

Toffoli, Jonathan Drouin and Chris Wideman each had two assists. Samuel Montembeault allowed three goals on 36 shots.

Duchene scored his three goals in less than 10 minutes for the Predators, who pulled goalie Juuse Saros in the second period after allowing five goals on 19 shots. David Rittich blocked all nine shots in relief.

STARS 4, BLUES 1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated St. Louis.

Hintz became the first Dallas player with two short-handed goals in a game. Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an empty-netter for the Stars.

Both short-handed goals started with a 2-on-1 rush. Each time, Michael Raffl slid a pass across to Hintz inside the edge of the left faceoff circle, and he beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who made 29 saves.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 35 shots, allowing only a power-play goal by Brandon Saad in the second period.

COYOTES 2, RED WINGS 1, OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift Arizona over Detroit.

Ryan Dzingel tied it for the Coyotes at 13:31 of the third period. Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves.

Keller’s winner came when he picked up a loose puck on the right side after if bounced through a crowd and fired it into an open net.

Dylan Larkin scored in the first period for the Red Wings, who went winless on a four-game trip. Larkin has five goals in his last five games and six in his past seven.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots.

The Associated Press