Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

Mike Bossy was one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Legendary NHL goal scorer Mike Bossy has died.

The Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion with the New York Islanders succumbed to his battle with lung cancer, the team announced Friday. He was 65.

1/3 "The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none." - Lou Lamoriello — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 15, 2022

Bossy announced last October that he had been diagnosed with this disease, which forced him to step away from his position as an on-air analyst with TVA Sports.

Known for his incredible goal-scoring ability and per-game production, Bossy finished his career with 573 goals in just 752 career games. He remains the all-time leader in goals per game, registering 0.762 on average over the course of his 10 seasons.

His production was not limited to goal-scoring, as Bossy also added 553 assists in his career, finishing with 1,126 points. He ranks behind only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux in points per game at the NHL level.

Bossy won the Calder Trophy in his rookie season in 1977-78, while earning his first of 10 consecutive All-Star appearances. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs in 1981-82 and captured three Lady Byng trophies over the course of his career.

Bossy was forced to retire due to a back condition at the age of 30. He had 38 goals and 75 points in 63 games in his final season. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.

