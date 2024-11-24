Islanders host the Red Wings after Palmieri's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (8-10-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (8-8-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Detroit Red Wings after Kyle Palmieri scored two goals in the Islanders' 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues.

New York has an 8-8-5 record overall and a 3-3-2 record in home games. The Islanders have a 2-3-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Detroit is 8-10-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road. The Red Wings have gone 3-3-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has five goals and nine assists for the Islanders. Maxim Tsyplakov has over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has eight goals and nine assists for the Red Wings. Albert Johansson has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press