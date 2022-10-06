Islanders host the Panthers to begin 2022 season
Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders
Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders open the season at home against the Florida Panthers.
New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games last season. The Islanders averaged 2.8 goals on 28.9 shots per game last season.
Florida had a 58-18-6 record overall and a 26-14-6 record in road games last season. The Panthers scored 337 total goals last season, with 64 power-play goals and 12 shorthanded goals.
INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (shoulder).
Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press