Islanders bring 7-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers

New York Islanders (24-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (31-19-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -218, Islanders +181; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to prolong a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Florida Panthers.

Florida has a 31-19-3 record overall and a 15-9-2 record on its home ice. The Panthers are third in league play serving 9.9 penalty minutes per game.

New York has a 12-9-5 record on the road and a 24-20-7 record overall. The Islanders have a 23-4-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Panthers won the previous meeting 6-3. Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Bennett has scored 16 goals with 15 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has 23 goals and 17 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press