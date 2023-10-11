The island where you’d eat 36 eggs and 18 seabirds per day

Empty nest: remote St Kilda has been uninhabited by humans since 1930 - St kilda / Alamy Stock Photo

Not all spectacles the world has to offer live up to expectations, as Oscar Wilde observed at the Niagara Falls. We all know that feeling, but a spectacle that really made me gasp was my first sight of St Kilda.

It is the most remote of the Hebridean islands, about 100 miles north-west from mainland Scotland, an archipelago uninhabited by us since 1930, but home to a million seabirds, which circle its towering stacks like a cloud of slow-moving electrons. Its cliffs are the highest in Britain, reaching more than 400 metres, and it looks like a home to dragons from Game of Thrones until you approach the main island, Hirta.

It forms a natural amphitheatre, as if it has turned its back to the gales, and you land (if the weather conditions are favourable) on a wide harbour called Village Bay. There is a stone jetty, a couple of serviceable buildings, a tiny church and school, an old Manse, and the old Factor’s House, now temporary homes for the odd ornithologist, a handful of Ministry of Defence contractors and rangers from the National Trust for Scotland.

Beyond them are green fields and a street of tumbledown cottages, now being restored, where the islanders lived a life of extraordinary strangeness for hundreds of years. They were Gaelic-speaking, grew a few potatoes and oats, lived in the traditional thatched black houses of the outer Hebrides, which they lit with oil extracted from seabirds, in conditions of such hardship infant mortality was 80 per cent. In the 19th century, landlords, missionaries and nurses brought some relief, building stone houses, supplying the Presbyterian faith, and an understanding of the basic elements of hygiene.

Life nevertheless remained unimaginably hard. They lived on a diet which, today, seems impossible – salted mutton from their hardy Soay sheep was the winter menu and in summer, each islander ate daily on average 36 eggs and 18 seabirds, which they gathered from the vast colonies of fulmar, gannet, and puffin that nested on the cliffs. They got to them by abseiling down on ropes made of horsehair strung to pegs driven into the clifftops, and then scrambled barefoot from crag to crag, so their feet adapted to the work like those of the salt panners in the Great Rann of Kutch in India, only theirs were hooked rather than cured.

Dun at sunset, as seen from the cliffs on Ruaival, Hirta, St Kilda - Camillo Berenos / Alamy Stock Photo

The population hovered around 100, reduced by epidemics, or emigration to Australia, until the First World War, which brought temporary employment at a military base. When that went, so did a generation of young men, and the islanders realised they could no longer sustain themselves. They wrote a letter to the Scottish Secretary asking to be evacuated and on August 29, 1930 the remaining 36 left peat by their fires and open Bibles on their tables, and got on board the Harebell, which took them to the mainland and new lives. The last native St Kildan, Rachel Johnson, died in Clydebank aged 93 in 2016.

