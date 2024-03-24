All-Island Cup:-Crusaders win opener as Cliftonville & Linfield draw

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan netted an equaliser for Cliftonville against Shelbourne at Solitude

Women's Premiership side Crusaders Strikers opened their Group C campaign in the All-Island Cup with an impressive 1-0 win over DLR Waves.

Cliftonville, beaten by Galway United in last year's final, drew 1-1 with Shelbourne at Solitude in Group B.

In Group A, Linfield drew 2-2 with Women's Premier Division champions Peamount United while Lisburn lost 4-0 away to Bohemians.

Women's Premiership champions Glentoran lost 5-2 to Athlone Town in Group D.

The competition brings together eleven teams from the League of Ireland and five clubs from the Women's Premiership in Northern Ireland.

Of the five Women's Premiership clubs, Crusaders had a standout result as Amy McGivern scored the only goal of the game away to DLR Waves on Saturday.

Northern Ireland international Keri Halliday scored both goals as Linfield drew 2-2 draw with League of Ireland champions Peamount United in Group A.

On Sunday, Bohemians ran out comfortable winners over Lisburn - who replaced Sion Swifts in the tournament - with Katie Lovely, Aoibhe Brennan, Savannah Kane and Alannah McEvoy netting for the Dublin side.

Ellen Dolan opened the scoring but Halliday converted Mia Fitzsimmons' pass and then scored a penalty, before Peamount struck late on when Louise Masterson headed home.

At Solitude, Jemma Quinn opened the scoring for Shels before Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan equalised for Cliftonville.

Caitlin McGuinness and Toni-Leigh Finnegan hit the woodwork for last year's beaten finalists but both sides had to settle for a point.

In a high-scoring contest in Belfast, Kerry Beattie and Nadene Caldwell put Glentoran into the lead after former Glens winger Casey Howe had given Athlone Town the lead.

Kerryanne Brown equalised for Athlone before Howe, Kate Slevin and Ciara O'Neill rounded out the win.

The second set of fixtures take place across the weekend of the 20-21 April.

All-Island Cup results

Group A: Peamount United 2-2 Linfield, Bohemians 4-0 Lisburn

Group B: Cliftonville 1-1 Shelbourne, Cork City 2-2 Wexford

Group C: DLR Waves 0-1 Crusaders Strikers, Treaty United 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

Group D: Sligo Rovers 0-2 Galway United, Glentoran 2-5 Athlone Town