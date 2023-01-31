Island bird sanctuary to get a facelift

A coastal stretch of land adjacent to the Anchorage Provincial Park campground on Grand Manan has seen many lives.

Over the years, this part of the island's southeast coastline has been home to a since-abandoned farmstead, a gravel pit and trails for all-terrain vehicles. It's also turned into a place where old cars, garbage and burnt mattresses go to rot.

It doesn't exactly look like a nature reserve, says Aaron Dowding, New Brunswick Stewardship Manager of the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

"It's an eyesore," he said, "but we're planning to do some restoration."

The Nature Conservancy of Canada acquired the land, also known as Henderson's Point, in 2017, with the goal of preserving the location for hundreds of migratory birds which have visited the island in the middle of the Bay of Fundy.

The conservancy has been managing it as a nature reserve since then, and it'll soon be breaking ground on a project to restore the area and preserve it for generations.

It may be the first gravel pit restoration project in the Maritimes, Dowding added.

The conservancy's plan includes actual shovels in the ground, digging into the dirt in order to restore the habitat and maintain the location as a migratory bird sanctuary.

Ecological restoration, or "rewilding," is a process of helping natural areas recover from human-caused damage, past and present, and kick-start regeneration activity, the conservancy says.

But islanders who use the location for exploring, either on foot or on four wheels, shouldn't despair, Dowding said, as the conservancy's plans for the area include maintaining the location for human use, including walking trails, ATV trails and access via vehicle.

"People will have access, first and foremost," he said, "but it'll be in keeping with a nature reserve."

Some of the trails may be decommissioned as a part of the restoration, but they won't be eliminated entirely.

In November, the conservancy held an open house on the island, and chatted with about 50 islanders about the history of the location, Dowding said, and the trails came up as something important to islanders.

Additionally, the conservancy's plans wil improve safety for people who walk their dogs, go birding, or otherwise access the area on foot, he added, "and we think we can do this with the restoration work we have planned."

The conservancy could break ground on this restoration project as early as 2023, but Dowding said it could be pushed back a year due to "some uncertainty" in funding from federal and provincial cash, as well as private donations.

The price tag, too, is still a moving target, he said.

"We're still looking at components, different versions of the final plan," he said.

Marlo Glass, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal