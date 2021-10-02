Island Big Dig: Youth ringette team hosts fundraising treasure hunt

A P.E.I. ringette team found an innovative way to raise funds on Saturday. (Brian Higgins/CBC News - image credit)

More than 400 Islanders spent their Saturday in a Charlottetown field, digging a hole to find a buried cash prize of $10,000.

The Island Big Dig treasure hunt was organized by the P.E.I. Smashers, a local youth ringette team. Participants paid $25 to rent a shovel.

"You would get an hour on the field digging wherever you want to try as many times, whatever you'd like to do, till your hands tire out," said event organizer Andrew Heggie, who is also a coach with the Smashers.

"Everybody that leaves is always in a good mood about it."

Multiple prizes to be won

There was more than $10,000 to be won, Heggie said.

"Well, there's all kinds of prizes out there," he said. Those included an ATV, heat pumps and garage doors.

Those prizes were not buried, however, participants in the treasure hunt had to dig for a token to win them.

The idea of organizing a treasure hunt to raise money came from having limited options due COVID-19 restrictions, Heggie said.

"You can't really do a whole lot with close proximity anymore," he said.

The event began late June. Heggie said the Smashers also raised money for Ringette P.E.I.

'Innovative' idea

Jeff Mellish, one of the sponsors, said he was excited with the idea of the fundraiser when he heard about it. It's a win-win for everyone, he said.

"We know that Andrew does a tremendous amount of work for the ringette association and we loved to help him in his innovative ways," Mellish said.

Natasha McKenna from Stratford was one of the participants. She didn't go home with the grand prize and isn't upset about that.

"I didn't get $10,000 but I had a whole lot of fun," she said.