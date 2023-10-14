Islamist extremist group hailed ‘egg on the face’ of Israel

An Israel Defence Forces soldier walks past bodybags of Hamas militants. Hizb ut-Tahrir appeared to celebrate last week’s attack by the terrorists - Alexi J Rosenfeld/Getty Images

An Islamist extremist group that David Cameron and Tony Blair both tried to ban hosted an online event in which prominent members described the massacre of Israelis as “good news” and “egg on the face” of the Jewish state.

The event was one of several in which prominent UK-based members of Hizb ut-Tahrir appeared to celebrate last week’s attack by Hamas – despite the group previously insisting it “does not promote fear, criminality or terrorism”.

Prominent members of the group called for “Muslim armies” to now “move to liberate the whole land of Palestine”.

One article posted on Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain’s website, entitled “Let 7th October be remembered”, claimed Muslims were “overjoyed at the events”.

The Telegraph understands that some of the remarks have been reported to the Metropolitan Police by the Community Security Trust (CST), which monitors anti-Semitism.

On Friday, ahead of demonstrations this weekend, the Metropolitan Police said: “We will not tolerate the celebration of terrorism or death, or tolerate anyone inciting violence.”

The group is also understood to be one of several being monitored by Whitehall officials, after the Home Office warned that its members “express views that Islam is fundamentally incompatible with the Western liberal democratic system”.

‘Extremist organisation’

Dave Rich, the CST’s director of policy, said: “Hizb ut-Tahrir is an extremist organisation with a long record of overtly anti-Semitic statements. They seek to stir up hatred and division in our society and ought to be held to account.”

In a statement, Hizb ut-Tahrir said it was “a lie to state that Hizb ut-Tahrir have a long record of overtly anti-Semitic statements” and insisted: “We do not support the Hamas group.”

Hizb ut-Tahrir seeks the establishment of a caliphate in the Middle East. Experts, including former members of the group, have claimed it is a gateway to violent extremism.

It is banned in countries such as Germany, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, but not the UK.

In 2021, The Telegraph revealed that the group had been stepping up its activities in Britain.

Beginning last Saturday, the day some 1,300 people were killed in Israel by Hamas terrorists, Hizb ut-Tahrir hosted a series of discussions on the Twitter Spaces platform – which allows organisations to host mass audio conversations – relating to the events that unfolded.

Opening a discussion on Saturday, after it emerged that terrorists had infiltrated Israel and were killing Jewish civilians, Taji Mustafa – one of the four prominent figures listed on Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain’s website – said: “It’s a day most of us will remember, inshallah [God willing] because it is a day of news, good news ... really an amazing day in the sense that some things which were said to be undoable we now see the possibilities of that.”

In the discussion, which had an audience of 2,800 people, Mr Mustafa added: “Fighters from within occupied Gaza, within this massive prison, have been able to go into the Zionist entity, and the fear and the running of the Zionist left, right and centre, really something which has been a sight to behold.”

Mr Mustafa continued: “A question I want us to try and bear in mind throughout this Space, how do we help our Ummah [community] in Palestine so the land is liberated?”

Yahya Abu Yousuf, who is described as the media representative of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Britain, then said: “Alhamdulillah [praise be to God] we woke up to this news and it was, to coin a phrase, egg on the face of the occupation forces in Palestine.

“Some people today, they took some pieces back, or they invaded in order to be the spark that leads to revolution ... The fact that they were able to do so much with so little it completely lies waste the idea that an actually equipped army couldn’t achieve much ... fully equipped armies can do an awful lot and they ... could really just annihilate and end the existence of Israel.

“It’s often said, within one hour the whole place could be taken.”

The remarks chime with a campaign by Hizb ut-Tahrir in the UK urging Muslims to support the “liberation of Palestine” by “Muslim armies” – defined in the group’s discussions as the armed forces of countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

In a later discussion, on Tuesday, Mr Mustafa said: “The Muslims outside should be calling their relatives in the armies of the Muslim world and saying this is an issue of jihad, this is an issue of liberation from occupation, you who are trained soldiers you who are our cousins, our uncles, you need to move to liberate the whole land of Palestine.”

An article posted on Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain’s website after the attacks by Hamas last weekend stated: “While yesterday’s revenge may not offer a lasting solution in the current context, it becomes a poignant expression of the overwhelming emotions that engulf the Ummah.”

“The events of Oct 7 have ignited a wave of joy and elation among Muslims globally.

“For Muslims, Palestine holds a deeply cherished place in their hearts and souls. The people of Palestine are an inseparable part of the global Muslim community. Their triumphs and struggles resonate with Muslims on a profound level, generating a sense of collective pride and unity.”

In a statement, Hizb ut-Tahrir said: “We do not support the Hamas group, but support the people of Palestine.

“We do not encourage people to do similar actions but instead want a political change so that the resources of Muslim countries are used to liberate and rescue the beleaguered people of Palestine.

“To say that Palestinians should be free of this brutal occupation is not a divisive statement.”

Sir Tony Blair pledged to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir as part of a counter-extremism plan following the July 7 2005 bombings, but the plan was dropped. Mr Cameron also said he would ban the group but did not do so.