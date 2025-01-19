Islam Makhachev after UFC 311: 'I'm ready for anyone'

.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Plenty of fighters like to say they will fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev actually did it.

Under less-than-ideal circumstances, Makhachev retained his title after submitting Renato Moicano in the first round of the UFC 311 main event Saturday night at Intuit Dome. Makhachev originally was set to meet Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch until Tsarukyan withdrew on weigh-ins day, opening the door for Moicano.

The fact that Makhachev (27-1 MMA, 16-1 UFC) took the fight without question swayed UFC CEO Dana White to declare the champ his No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, as well as the greatest lightweight of all time.

Really it was no big deal for Makhachev.

"For me, it's nothing, man," Makhachev told reporters, including MMA Junkie, during the UFC 311 post-event news conference. "I not prepare myself just for Arman or someone. I prepare myself for fight. For me, it's no matter. If this happened, like, before one hour, I would say yes. I trained and watched three months for the fight, not just for one opponent. That's why for me, it's OK."

The victory was Makhachev's 15th in a row, which ties him for second most in UFC history behind only Anderson Silva. It was also his fifth consecutive title defense, which is a record in the lightweight division.

Makhachev seemingly would be in position to call some shots if he wants to, but he remained humble after his latest triumph.

"Not my business," Makhachev said. "I'm the fighter. Just send contract. I need some new target. I need some job."

He continued, "I'm ready for anyone. I'm not gonna say some name. Just send me contract. I am a fighter. It's not my job to choose opponent. Just send me. I will sign. That is it."

If there is one thing that Makhachev needs before he retires, it's a second UFC title.

"I don't know when it's gonna happen, but I'm not leaving this sport without second belt," Makhachev said. "I need second belt to be – and after I will talk about like I am greatest or something."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Islam Makhachev after UFC 311: 'I'm ready for anyone'