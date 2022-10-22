Islam Makhachev's submission of Charles Oliveira evokes passing of the torch at UFC 280

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·5 min read

After Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, it meant much more than proving simply he's the best lightweight in the world.

On Oct. 24, 2020, and in the days and weeks afterward, Nurmagomedov was praised as not only the best pound-four-pound fighter in the world but also as the greatest of all time. But Nurmagomedov, agreeing to a request from his mother, laid his gloves in the center of the ring and retired.

In the same ring on Saturday, nearly two years to the day later, the torch, in Nurmagomedov’s view, was finally passed. Charles Oliveira became the lightweight champion in the interim after Nurmagomedov’s retirement, but Nurmagomedov believed deeply that his long-time friend, Islam Makhachev, was the best lightweight in the world.

Makhachev proved just that on Saturday, submitting Oliveira with an arm triangle and then having the belt placed around his waist not by UFC president Dana White, who normally handles those duties, but instead by Nurmagomedov.

In an interview after the fight with UFC, Nurmagomedov said he approached White in the Octagon before the decision was read. Nurmagomedov laid the belt down after he beat Gaethje and felt in the moment Saturday the need to give it to his lifelong friend.

“That’s why I told Dana I needed to give [Makhachev] the belt because I didn’t lose the belt,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “I knew I was the champion, until this today, until Islam became the champion. I came to Dana and said, “Brother, I have to put [it on him]. He said, ‘No problem. Take it.’”

With that ceremonial act, the torch was passed and at least Team Makhachev believed that it cemented him as the best fighter in the world.

Islam Makhachev (2nd-L) celebrates with his team after defeating Charles Oliveira in the lightweight championship at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Islam Makhachev celebrates with his team after defeating Charles Oliveira in the lightweight championship at the UFC 280 inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has held that mythical title since Kamaru Usman was shockingly finished at UFC 278 in August by Leon Edwards. The only way to prove who is the best is to fight, and thankfully, it appears we won’t have to wait long to see Makhachev-Volkanovski for the lightweight title.

UFC 284 is scheduled for Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski is from Australia and has been desperate to fight at home.

Nurmagomedov said it was his idea for Makhachev to fly to Australia to meet Volkanovski in a battle for No. 1 pound-for-pound status. Makhachev was quickly on board.

In the Octagon afterward, when he was asked what he wanted to do next, he took a little bit of a low blow at Volkanovski.

“I don’t see the short guy,” the 5-10 Makhachev said of the 5-6 Volkanovski. “Bring him here.”

Volkanovski accepted the challenge and said he would love to fight Makhachev in Perth.

The fight may turn out even harder than Volkanovski believed, and he said repeatedly in pre-fight interviews that he believed Makhachev was an elite opponent.

But that wrestling ability he has is only one aspect of his game. Conventional wisdom pre-fight was that Oliveira would have a wide edge on his feet. If Makhachev has only decent striking, he’d be near-impossible to beat given his extraordinary wrestling prowess.

But Makhachev showed far more than decent striking. He dumped Oliveira with an early left hook and he set up the finishing sequence with a crushing right hand.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Islam Makhachev of Russia punches Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Islam Makhachev of Russia punches Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

He timed his shots well, he created openings and his punches were short, crisp and tight. As we’ve seen just in the last couple of months alone, when then-No. 1 Usman and then-No. 2 Oliveira were defeated, the sport is wild and it’s difficult to put together long runs of success because of all the things that can happen.

But a wrestler like Makhachev could be the one guy who can sustain a lengthy run. He won for the 11th consecutive time on Saturday, submitting an elite opponent who himself entered the bout on an 11-fight winning streak. Makhachev hasn’t lost for seven full years, going back to his second UFC fight when he was stopped by Adriano Martins.

He’d improved dramatically since then in all areas of his game. Before the fight, Javier Mendez, one of Makhachev’s coaches, raved about his athletic ability and said in an interview with Submission Radio that no one could compare to him in terms of skills.

It sounded like so much pre-fight hype, but then the fight happened and Oliveira was flat on his back while Makhachev, Nurmagomedov and their friends celebrated.

“Best defense, best striking, best everywhere, the best all-around athlete,” Mendez said of Makhachev. “Way, way back in the day I thought it was Frank Shamrock who was the best well-rounded athlete, and he was in all divisions. But in the lightweight division, for me, the person that’s the best-rounded in every single area is Islam Makhachev.”

It’s hard to argue that point at the moment, particularly with that sharp, crisp striking Makhachev displayed.

The pressure is only going to ramp up, but get familiar with Makhachev. He’s going to be at or near the top for quite a long time, it seems.

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Canada women to face Australia, Ireland and Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA World Cup

    Within minutes of learning her team's path at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Canada coach Bev Priestman was looking deep into the draw. The seventh-ranked Canadians avoided some of the tournament heavyweights in being drawn with co-host Australia, Ireland and Nigeria in Group B. Australia, at No. 13, was the second-lowest-ranked team the Olympic champion Canadians could have faced out of Pot 1. Only co-host New Zealand, at No. 22, had a lower ranking in the pot containing the co-hosts and top

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Russia says doping case against Nichushkin dropped

    MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not attempt to suspend him. The RHF said this followed “the results of additional analyses” at a drug-testing laboratory in Switzerland. The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goa

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Dak Prescott returns to assert QB1 status

    Dak Prescott is set to return to the Cowboys starting lineup for the first time since the season opener, hoping to help Dallas bounce back from a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen