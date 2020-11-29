ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the first 5pm outing of the Indian Super League 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will fight it out to register their first league victory. The 10th outing of ISL 2020 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday, November 29, marking the second league match for both the teams.

Team Jamshedpur FC started their ISL campaign with a 1-2 loss to Chennaiyin FC. Despite having a strong team on paper, Jamshedpur FC had to face a defeat as their center-back Peter Hartley was taken out in the first half after suffering an injury. A lot others players, deemed unfit, couldn’t play for Jamshedpur in the last outing. However, things might chance in the second IPL season 7 clash for the team.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Odisha FC too faced a defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC, who won 1-0. The team will hope to compensate for the terrible loss by winning the upcoming outing. There are no injuries or suspensions from the team for the match against Jamshedpur FC.

In their previous seasons, Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC have come head-to-head against each other only two times. While Jamshedpur FC dominated in the first outing 2-1, Odisha FC levelled the score in the next game. It will be interesting to see which team take the maximum points home tonight.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC starting probable line-up against Odisha FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, John Fitzgerald, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC starting probable line-up against Jamshedpur FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Marcelinho, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match in India?

In order to watch ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC live telecast in India on TV, you can switch to Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match?

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV in India for football fans.