Isko, Soorty, Collaborate to Launch Fabric and Garment Collection

“Strength in numbers” takes on a new meaning for Isko and Soorty, two influential voices in the denim industry that recently partnered to “transform and introduce new ways of working and doing business” for brands and their contemporaries.

Their powers combined have resulted in a meaningful shift “from competition to virtuous cooperation,” the companies said. Isko, a Turkey-based denim ingredient brand and Soorty, Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated denim company, signed a licensing agreement for a partnership that involves blending Isko’s expertise in denim technologies and Soorty’s extensive vertical production network — it’s a powerful combination that will create new business opportunities for both brands, and allow them to “meet customers’ needs on a greater scale.”

Isko and Soorty said that through the partnership, they’ve jointly developed a new business model — and it’s a first of its kind in the industry, according to the brands — that has the potential to “change working practices for the better and unlock value for the entire market” by scaling their respective “responsible innovations.”

Both companies are actively involved in sustainability, inclusivity, technology and education in the denim industry, and are “driven by a shared approach that prioritizes synergy, cross-fertilization, and a quest for constant improvement.”

Its first collaborative effort is the launch of the Isko Future Face by Soorty collection, a patented woven fabric with the look of a knit that combines a soft, silky finish with comfort, enhanced shape retention, and a flattering drape while maintaining all the properties of true denim, the companies said.

The collection was produced by Soorty and created using Isko’s Future Face technology.

Marco Lucietti, Isko’s director of Strategic Projects, said that “With this partnership, we are paving the way toward the implementation of new best practices that will change the industry forever. We truly believe that going beyond the traditional conception of competition can really push change for the better; a better service for our customers, a better business, and a better future.”

And Asad Soorty, director of Soorty Enterprises, said that “We believe in cooperation over competition. And we believe that this cooperation — which is the first of its kind in the industry — will unlock immense value for brands and consumers. Isko Future Face by Soorty is a truly game-changing offer that can be used to create an endless array of products, all of which are in high demand in both the pandemic and post-pandemic world. We’re hugely excited by the possibilities this opens up for the market.”

