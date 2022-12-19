Iskandar Complex Hernia Center Publishes Article Discussing Resuming Sex After Hernia Surgery

Waxahachie, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, Texas -

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center recently published an article giving patients information about sexual intercourse after hernia surgery. The article answers many of the frequently asked questions about having sex during the recovery period following a hernia repair.

The article begins by reminding readers that there is no question too awkward to be discussed with one’s doctor. In fact, being frank and open about the concerns one has about one’s sexual health allows doctors to tailor their answers to every patient. Since every hernia is unique in its size, shape, and location, the doctor who has overseen a patient’s case is best suited to answer any questions that they may have about their sex life.

The experts at Iskandar Complex Hernia Center say that patients should expect to feel sore and some post-operative swelling for at least a few days after the surgery. The effects of anesthesia can also make the patient feel fatigued for a week or two after the procedure. The doctors will then recommend avoiding sexual activity based on factors such as where and how the hernia surgery was performed, whether there were any issues during the procedure, and the patient’s age and general health.

Dr. Iskandar explains the effects of hernia surgery on sexual activity by saying, “For up to a couple of weeks after the procedure, it is natural to have some discomfort near the incision site. This is especially true if you were operated on for an inguinal hernia or, as it is more commonly known, a groin hernia. However, it is very unlikely that it will cause any long-term sexual dysfunction because the inguinal canal, from which the hernia usually protrudes, has its own unique nerves which are the only ones impacted by an inguinal hernia repair. You are much more likely to face sexual health problems such as erectile dysfunction if the hernia is left untreated and grows unchecked.”

The type of surgery performed is also a factor in the amount of time required for the body to recover. For example, patients need more time to recover from larger wounds resulting from open surgeries. Patients who undergo laparoscopic surgery, the kind of procedure in which Dr. Iskandar, MD, FACS, is a recognized expert, recover much faster.

The article from Iskandar Complex Hernia Center also says that men might feel a reduction in their sexual drive following a hernia repair because of post-operative soreness and the swelling of the penis, scrotum, and testicles. In case a patient attempts to have sexual relations and experiences any pain or a pulling sensation, they are recommended to stop immediately and to wait for a couple of weeks or to consult with their doctor.

Finally, Iskandar Complex Hernia Center recommends patients follow a few precautions while resuming their sex life following a hernia repair. Dr. Iskandar says, “Take into consideration the location of the incision and any potential swelling. Select a position that doesn’t put pressure on the incision, chafe against it, or strain it. Start with small gentle movements and ramp up progressively as long as it doesn’t get painful or uncomfortable. Use a pillow to support your abdomen or to get an appropriate angle without straining the recent wounds on your body. Most importantly, openly communicate with your partner and pay attention to the signals that your body is giving you.”

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center offers minimally invasive complex hernia surgeries and advanced abdominal procedures that help patients experience an improved, healthier lifestyle. Dr. Iskandar, MD, FACS, the founder of the clinic, is a board-certified general surgeon with fellowship training in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, he has several peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and presentations in the field of hernia and bariatric surgery.

Readers are encouraged to head over to the Iskandar Complex Hernia Center’s website to read its article about sex after hernia surgery in its entirety.

