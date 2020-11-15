When ISIS Plotted a Texas Jailbreak and Other Terrorism Stories We Almost Missed

The Caliphate has fallen but it hasn’t taken all of its secrets down with it. In the years since ISIS lost the last vestiges of its territory, prosecutors and grand juries across America have been sifting through the rubble piecing together a fuller picture of the Americans who sought to defend it. But those fragments are scattered across 93 U.S. Attorney offices, 56 FBI field offices, thousands of official records, and dozens of interviews.

While researching for our book, Homegrown: ISIS in America, we thought we had a good sense of the scope and breadth of jihadist activity in the United States. But with every new piece of information came the realization that it will take years to fully understand it.

For three years, we collected and reviewed over 20,000 pages of court records from across the country and traveled to numerous courthouses to sit in on trials and retrieve documents only available in person. We submitted dozens of Freedom of Information Act requests and countless appeals in response to rejections of those requests. We also filed several motions in federal courts across the country to force the release of records. As a result, we obtained hundreds of pages of previously sealed documents. We also conducted interviews with prosecutors, defense attorneys, returning American ISIS members, and federal agents directly involved in investigating and apprehending ISIS supporters in America.

The result was a series of facts and stories that the public were never told. Until now.

The Terror Playbook

In November 2015 Faisal Mohammad, a troubled UC Merced student, committed one of the first ISIS-inspired attacks in America when he burst into one of his classrooms dressed all in black and began stabbing his classmates, injuring four. A state court blocked the school and local authorities from releasing a written document found in his possession to the public. However, we discovered that the order did not extend to the federal level, and uncovered the handwritten document as part of a Freedom of Information Act request. In it, Mohammad outlines a 32-step plan for his attack that included tying up his classmates and methodically slitting their throats one by one. He detailed exactly who he wanted to target, what to say in a 911 call, and how to best achieve martyrdom. The directions are short and to the point. Step number two: “Put on balaclava, check both ways, say Bismillah [in the name of God].” Four: “zip-tie everyone’s hands behind their backs.” Twelve: “praise Allah while slitting.” Thirteen: “Hang/paste [ISIS] flag.” Also planning for the police response, he writes a few steps later, “charge from behind and slit calmly yet forcefully one of the officers with a gun.”

A chillingly calculating plot on paper, things didn't quite go to plan when put into action. Mohammed managed to injure four of his classmates with a knife before being barricaded out of the room and eventually killed by police outside of the university building.

“After an extensive investigation of all available evidence, no ties to co-conspirators or foreign terrorist organizations have been found. Every indication is that Mohammad acted on his own,” said the local FBI field office nearly a year after the rampage. That is not surprising. Of the 26 jihadist inspired attacks in the U.S. since 2014, the vast majority have little if any formal direction from terrorist leadership in Syria. Unlike some initial dire expectations, jihadist violence in America during the past five years has been characterized by a large number of unsophisticated (but sometimes deadly) attacks, rather than well-coordinated terrorist plots.

The Returnee

In the mid 2010s, one of the chief concerns among analysts and security officials was the threat of a wave of foreign fighters returning to the United States with specialized terrorist training. Unlike Europe, which experienced a number of terrorist attacks by members trained in Syria, this did not come to fruition in America. Of the 24 adults known to have returned, the overwhelming majority came back disillusioned and disenchanted with their participation in foreign jihadist groups. The one outlier was a young man from Ohio, Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, who in April 2014 traveled to Syria to join Jabhat al-Nusrah, an al-Qaeda affiliate there. He was following in the footsteps of his brother Abdifatah Aden, who later died in Syria fighting for the same group. Mohamud was trained by al-Nusrah and sent back two months later to the U.S. in order to conduct an attack. He was arrested soon after in a sting operation, with the public indictment painting a picture of a man who planned to commit an attack largely on his own.

