ISIS claim responsibility for Vienna attack

ISIS have claimed responsibility for an attack in Vienna that killed at least four people.

The attack began just after 8pm near Vienna's main synagogue as revellers were enjoying a last night of open restaurants and bars ahead of a month-long coronavirus lockdown.

A gunman opened fire on the public - killing four and leaving seven more fighting for their lives. Vienna police chief Gerhard Puerstl said the attacker was killed at 8.09pm.

A statement claiming responsibility for the killings was posted on Telegram by ISIS' Amaq News Agency.

The statement was accompanied by a picture of a bearded man, named by the group as "Abu Dagnah Al-Albany".

Austrian officials have identified the attacker as Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia, who had been sentenced to 22 months in jail in April 2019 for attempting to travel to Syria to join Islamic State.

The gunman, who was killed by police minutes after opening fire on crowded bars, had been released from jail less than a year ago after getting early release in December under juvenile law.

Unverified video showed the suspect, dressed in white coveralls, firing off bursts apparently at random as he ran down the Austrian capital's cobbled streets.

Police searched 18 properties as well as the suspect's apartment, detaining 14 people associated with the assailant who are being questioned, interior minister Karl Nehammer said.

Two men and two women died from their injuries in the attack - including one German woman, according to Germany's foreign minister. Authorities said a police officer who tried to get in the way of the attacker was shot and wounded, along with 21 other people.

Vienna's hospital service said seven people were in life-threatening condition after the attack, APA reported.

"Yesterday's attack was clearly an Islamist terror attack," Mr Kurz said. "It was an attack out of hatred - hatred for our fundamental values, hatred for our way of life, hatred for our democracy in which all people have equal rights and dignity."

Mr Nehammer told APA that Fejzulai had posted a photo on his Instagram account before the attack that showed him with two of the weapons he apparently used.

"(The suspect) was equipped with a fake explosive vest and an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete to carry out this repugnant attack on innocent citizens," Mr Nehammer said.

He added that the evidence gathered so far shows no indication that there was a second assailant involved in the attack. People in Vienna were urged to stay at home if possible on Tuesday and children did not have to go to school. Some 1,000 police officers were on duty in the city on Tuesday morning.

"We will unearth and chase down the perpetrators, those behind them and like-minded people and give them the punishment they deserve," Mr Kurz said. "We will pursue all those who have anything to do with this outrage by all available means."

His government on Tuesday ordered three days of official mourning, with flags on public buildings to be flown at half-mast until Thursday.

Austria held a minute's silence at midday on Tuesday, accompanied by the tolling of bells in the capital. Mr Kurz, President Alexander Van der Bellen and other leading ppoliticians laid wreaths and candles where the attack took place.

Read more

I.S. gunman in Vienna carnage as manhunt on for accomplice

What we know so far about the Vienna shooting

Johnson says UK stands united with Austria against terror