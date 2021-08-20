iSIGN Media Announces the Appointment of Dave Rodgerson as Chief Executive Officer and Director

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions is pleased to announce that Dave Rodgerson has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective as of today.



Dave comes to iSIGN following a career with experience both as a line of business executive for some of Canada’s leading retailers and more recently with technology companies that support the industry.

Dave has worked closely with clients and industry associations that share an interest in enhancing the consumer experience. His work has included consulting with such firms as Tesco, Canadian Tire, Loblaw, Imperial Tobacco, Walmart Canada and Rogers Communications.



More recently, he has been sharing stories about digital transformation and its impact on consumers and the Omni channel experience. His audiences have included members of the Retail Council of Canada, and the North American Packaging Consortium. He has been a featured speaker at Customer Engagement Technology World and the Canadian Gaming Association.

Dave holds an MBA from Queen's University and has been a member of the faculty at Meritus University where he taught Marketing in their School of Business. In addition, from an academic perspective, he is on the advisory board of the University of Alberta School of Retail. He has played an active role with the National Retail Federation, the Retail Council of Canada and the Conseil Québécois du Commerce de Détail.

Alex Romanov, who has been acting as iSIGN’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, will be undertaking the role of Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer.

“I am very pleased with the Board’s choice to appoint Dave Rodgerson as the new Chief Executive Officer of ISIGN,” stated Alex Romanov. “Dave served as a board member for several years and his past experience at IBM and Microsoft will contributed much valuable guidance and governance to ISIGN’s staff, customers and partners. I invite all to join me in welcoming Dave back as the head of ISIGN and our next step into a very exciting future.”

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

© 2021 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

