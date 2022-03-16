Isiaih Mosley’s 28 points not enough for Missouri State in NIT opening loss at Oklahoma

Umoja Gibson had 28 points as Oklahoma topped Missouri State 89-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Jordan Goldwire had 15 points, eight assists and three blocks for Oklahoma (19-15).

Isiaih Mosley had 28 points, breaking a Missouri State NIT scoring record, and 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-11). Gaige Prim added 14 points.

Mosley finished the season in second place on the Bears’ single-season scoring list with 692 points, trailing Winston Garland’s 720 points in 1986-87.

Also according to Missouri State, Mosley was the third NCAA Division I player in the last 30 years to average 20 points per game while shooting 50% from the field (50.4%), 40% from three-point range (42.7%) and 90% at the free throw line (90.2%).

Oklahoma advanced to play the winner of Wednesday’s Colorado-St. Bonaventure game in the second round.