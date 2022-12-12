Isiah Pacheco sealed the Chiefs’ victory at Denver with a clutch angry run

Sunday’s game in Denver started about as well as the Chiefs could have hoped, but then things turned ugly as the Broncos turned a laugher into a nail-biter in the second half.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, the defense stopped the Broncos on their last two offensive possessions. The Chiefs offense got the ball back on their 15-yard line with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game.

The Chiefs picked up three first downs as the clock ran down to the two-minute warning and the Broncos exhausted all their timeouts.

Denver knew the Chiefs would be looking to run on second-and-10 at the Broncos’ 44-yard line on the first play after the two-minute warning.

However, Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco wasn’t going to be denied from picking up a game-clinching first down. Pacheco ran over Broncos safety Kareem Jackson and dragged safety Justin Simmons with him to the first-down marker.

This was a classic angry run (and celebration) as Pacheco picked up the needed 10 yards and closed out a 34-28 victory.

Pacheco finished the game with 70 yards rushing in 13 carries, an average of 5.4 yards per rush. All three were team bests.