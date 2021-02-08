Ishant Sharma Becomes 3rd Indian Pacer to Take 300 Test Wickets
Fast bowler Ishant Sharma became on the sixth Indian bowler to scalp 300 Test wickets on Day 4 in the Chennai Test against England.
Ishant, who picked 2 wickets in the first innings in Chennai, picked Dan Lawrence for his 300th Test wicket. Ishant completed the landmark in his 98th Test match.
R Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan are the other bowlers who have achieved this feat.
Ishant, though, is the slowest Indian bowler to make the mark in 98 matches, with Ashwin being the fastest to the spot in 54 matches, followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89). Ashwin, in fact, is the fastest international bowler to have crossed the milestone.
The 32-year-old has now also picked up 100 Test wickets in India. He is only the fourth Indian pacer to do so after Kapil (219), Javagal Srinath (108) and Zaheer (104).
Once Ishant achieved his milestone, Indian cricket fans of course were delighted and many of them, including former cricketers took to social media with congratulatory messages.
You’re in good company @ImIshant . You’ve bent your back 18321 times to take your 300 wickets. Bend it one more time and take a Bow! #INDvsENG #ChennaiTest
— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 8, 2021
Leave it to Sharma ji ka beta to set the bar high for everyone else
Congratulations on the magnificent milestone of 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets, @ImIshant #INDvENG #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/eJLWvEr2GM
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 8, 2021
300 Test wickets, especially for a bowler from the sub-continent, is a major milestone. In recent years, Ishant’s grown in skill and consistency to pick up wickets even on slow home pitches. Well done
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 8, 2021
What an achievement @ImIshant Congratulations on becoming the third Indian pacer to reach the 300-wicket milestone in Tests. Always admired your work ethic and commitment towards the game especially this format. And you thoroughly deserve this rich reward. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/kWwCN0zN47
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 8, 2021
3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣
Congratulations @ImIshant. He becomes the third Indian fast bowler to take 300 Test wickets. He traps Lawrence in the front as England lose their third wicket. #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fgKJnae4nm
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021
300 wickets for Ishant. The ultimate troll for all the jokes at him.
— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 8, 2021
300 test wickets for ishant sharma. for years, indian cricket persevered with him, but to his complete credit, he too persevered. kudos to him! #INDvsENG
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 8, 2021
Wicket # 300 for @ImIshant in Test Cricket ❤
Super super stuff this from Ishant #INDvsENG
— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 8, 2021
Remember the dramatic fashion in which selectors' decision to send Ishant Sharma as a replacement to South Africa in 2006-07 was scrapped. But from that too making it to 300 Test wickets is a tremendous achievement #cricket #IndvEng
— Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) February 8, 2021
3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets for Ishant Sharma!
Only the third Indian pacer to reach the mark after @therealkapildev and @ImZaheer #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 8, 2021
Ishant's successful phases in career has coincided with India's good runs in Test cricket.
In his first 34 Tests till WI tour of 2011, Ishant picked 112 wkts at 32.22 (SR 57.0). Not exceptional, but pretty decent.
India won 21 of the 47 Tests and lost just eight.#INDvENG
— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 8, 2021
300 to Ishant. What a wonderful second wind to his career. Much to admire.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2021
Ishant made his Test debut back in 2007 against Bangladesh.
