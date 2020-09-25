Ishaan Khatter Goes Thrifty Slick in a Tee Worth Rs.899!

He takes after his older half-brother and cements the chocolate boy vibe in the industry. Which is why he has a knack to nail any style. Right from dapper suits to carefree, laidback street styles, Ishan Khatter delights! The two film old and one web-series old boy with his firm acting chops additionally adds being a style cynosure to his evolving resume. Graduating with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds in 2017 that was critically acclaimed, confidence is what drives this boy. He is all set to woo us again, this time with Khaali Peeli, a romantic action film directed by Maqbool Khan sharing screen space with Ananya Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat. A promotional vibe saw him take on the street style with a white tee and yellow pants. While the tee from the #homegrown label, Saint Lutalica was thrifty and paired with yellow cargo pants by Narendra Kumar, Ishaan kept the grunge vibe going with signature vanity of a clean-shaven face.

Street styles for men are often untapped but trust the millennials to give a shout out to homegrown labels with affordable outfits and pair them well. Here's a closer look.

Ishaan Khatter - Thrifty Slick

A logo tee by Saint Lutalica worth Rs.899 was teamed up with yellow cargo pants by Narendra Kumar. Signature curls and a clean-shaven look completed his vibe.

Ishaan Khatter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ishaan is also seen as Maan Kapoor in the recently released Netflix television drama mini-series, A Suitable Boy. Directed by Mira Nair and adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name, it follows the coming of age of Lata (Tanya Maniktala), a spirited university student sharing screen space with Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor set in North India in 1951.