ISG Announces Winners of 2020 ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC

Awards recognize innovative sourcing approaches, technologies and behaviors

SYDNEY, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the 2020 ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC, recognizing the year’s most innovative and impactful sourcing partnerships.

The winners, selected by an independent panel of industry experts with extensive experience in sourcing and technology, were announced in the following categories:

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Winner: Ramco Systems with Norske Skog Australasia for “ERP Transformation”

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Winner: CallForce South Africa with iTutorGroup for “The TutorABC Project”

Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Joint Winners: Airservices Australia for “Digital Information Program” and Capgemini with Services Australia for “Document Management Modernization through Intelligent Automation”

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

Winner: Unisys with The Philippine Statistics Authority for “Civil Registry System Modernization”

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Winner: Nitin Rakesh, CEO, Mphasis, nominated by Mphasis

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Winner: Ramco Systems with Cobham Aviation Services for “Ramco Transformation Project”

Woman in Technology: Recognizing an individual who has made a significant contribution to the creation or management of a successful project, or a program supporting women in technology

Winner: Dr. Damini Gupta, AVP and Lead, AI and Fintech, Mphasis NEXTlabs, nominated by Mphasis

ISG Special Award: Selected by an ISG panel, recognizing a significant contribution to the sourcing industry

Winner: IBM with the Australian Museum for “Australian Museum – FrogID”

"Digital has never been more important to success in the new future,” said Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. "Enterprises that invest now in digital transformation are sure to emerge from the pandemic more agile, more resilient and stronger than ever before.

“It is against this unprecedented backdrop that we recognize the innovative partnerships and approaches that are helping Asia Pacific enterprises achieve the full value and benefits of digital transformation,” added Bertsch. “We congratulate all our honorees for the great strides they are making to digitize and future-proof their businesses.”

Produced by ISG Events, the ISG Paragon Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology. Further details about the ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC can be found on this webpage.

