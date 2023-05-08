Isetan (Singapore) Limited's (SGX:I15) Has Performed Well But Fundamentals Look Varied: Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Isetan (Singapore)'s (SGX:I15) stock up by 3.1% over the past week. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on Isetan (Singapore)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Isetan (Singapore) is:

1.2% = S$1.3m ÷ S$108m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Isetan (Singapore)'s Earnings Growth And 1.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Isetan (Singapore)'s ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.8%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Accordingly, Isetan (Singapore)'s low net income growth of 2.6% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Isetan (Singapore)'s reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 4.4% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Isetan (Singapore)'s's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Isetan (Singapore) Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Isetan (Singapore). While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Isetan (Singapore) by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

