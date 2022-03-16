ISC Declares Quarterly Dividend

REGINA, Saskatchewan , March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per Class A Limited Voting Share ("Class A Share"). The dividend will be paid on or before April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

The dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend pursuant to the Income Tax Act. An eligible dividend paid to a Canadian resident is entitled to the enhanced dividend tax credit. For further information on tax implications, please consult a tax advisor.

About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, expectations with respect to payment of dividends. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in the condition of the economy, including those arising from public health concerns, reliance on key customers and licsences, dependence on key projects and clients, securing new business and fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, implementation of our growth strategy, competition and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ISC’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor & Media Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca



