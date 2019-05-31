Isaiah Zuber, Kansas State's leading receiver, transfers to Mississippi State

Isaiah Zuber led KSU in both receptions and receiving yards in 2018. (Getty Images)

Mississippi State’s offense has gotten quite the boost over the last two weeks.

Former Kansas State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber announced Friday that he was transferring to MSU for a season. Zuber has been Kansas State’s receptions leader in each of the last two seasons and as a graduate transfer, he’s eligible to play immediately.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Zuber led Kansas State with 52 catches for 619 yards and five scores in 2018. In 2017, he was second on the team in receiving yards with 510 and led the team with 51 catches.

His departure leaves Kansas State thin at wide receiver, especially if Hunter Rison doesn’t end up playing for the Wildcats in 2019. Rison, a transfer from Michigan State, was indefinitely suspended in April after he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.

Tommy Stevens transferred to MSU earlier in May

Zuber’s announcement comes exactly two weeks after former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens said he was transferring to Mississippi State. Stevens, who was Trace McSorley’s backup in 2018, missed time this spring because of an injury, and Sean Clifford ended up getting the majority of practice time with PSU’s first-team offense.

Stevens will compete against Keytaon Thompson to start at QB while Zuber could slot in as Mississippi State’s top wide receiver. The Bulldogs’ offense was very run-heavy in 2018, QB Nick Fitzgerald’s senior season; no MSU receiver caught more than 26 passes or had more than 440 receiving yards.

– – – – – – –

Story continues

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: