Isaiah Thomas says Nuggets ‘will be making’ the playoffs next season

Isaiah Thomas believes his new team will be playing in the 2018-19 postseason.

The 29-year-old point guard signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Nuggets in mid-July. He discussed his role with Denver and his expectations for next season during an interview at the KSE Partner Summit on Friday.

“I’m here to help,” Thomas said (via Nuggets.com). “Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m here to win.”

“It’s a long season of 82 games — plus the playoffs, which we will be making this year.”

“It’s a long season of 82 games—plus the playoffs, which we will be making this year.” - IT. pic.twitter.com/EBTv3xDI4Z — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 24, 2018

Thomas was limited to 32 games last season as he recovered from a hip injury he suffered in May 2017. He averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 assists in 2017-18 with the Cavaliers and Lakers.

Thomas made back-to-back All-Star appearances with the Celtics in 2015-16 and 2016-17 before he was sent to the Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving deal in August 2017. He was then traded to the Lakers in early February.

MORE: Former Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas apologizes for negative comments he made about Cleveland | NBA free agency: Isaiah Thomas was open to returning to Celtics

The Nuggets finished 2017-18 with a 46-36 record. They’ve missed the playoffs for five straight seasons.



