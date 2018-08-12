Isaiah Thomas Apologizes For Calling Cleveland a 'S---Hole'

Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas apologized for using profane language in an Instagram video where he called the city of Cleveland "a s---h---."

Thomas played for the Cleveland Cavaliers after he was traded there last summer from the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland then shipped Thomas and veteran Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. Thomas only played 15 games with the Cavaliers after batting a hip injury.

"I can see why LeBron left—again," Thomas said about Cleveland, referring to James signing a four-year deal with the Lakers last month.

Thomas quickly apologized for his language in a second video.

I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland. I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that I clarified what I said.... All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 12, 2018

"I shouldn't have said that. That was my fault. Cleveland was actually cool, it was all right," Thomas said. "The situation just wasn't the best. I apologize for saying it was a s---h---. It wasn't a s---h---. The team was dope, the players was filthy. My guy Gio. Training staff was cold. Nah, Cleveland was cool. I shouldn't have said that, that was my bad. I was just talking on IG Live, I didn't think it was gonna get to where they're posting it. It's like damn, my bad."

The 29-year-old Thomas, who has averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 assists during his career, signed a one-year deal with Nuggets for the veteran’s minimum.