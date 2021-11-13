Isaiah Joe re-joining 76ers after clearing health protocols

Keith Pompey: #GoodNewsForTheSixerFlow: Isaiah Joe has cleared #NBA protocols and will join the team in Indianapolis today, according to a source. He is expected to go through a workout pregame and will be questionable for tonight.

Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

After being hit hard by health and safety protocols over the past two weeks, the Sixers’ roster is slowly replenishing. Tobias Harris is back, and Isaiah Joe will rejoin the team today in Indianapolis inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:51 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Isaiah Joe has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol, a #Sixers official confirms. He’s been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Pacers – 12:11 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Updated #Sixers injury report: Joel Embiid, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle remain sidelined while in the #NBA’s health and safety protocols. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) and Grant Riller (left knee recovery) are also sidelined for tonight’s game vs. the #Pacers. – 10:10 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Per the NBA’s injury report: Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe all remain in health and safety protocols and will miss tomorrow’s game at Indiana. – 5:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

No Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Isaiah Joe, Grant Riller, or Matisse Thybulle for the 76ers tomorrow against the Pacers. They’re currently listed as OUT on the injury report. Seth Curry not listed. – 4:40 PM

