Isaiah Crowell picks up fine, endorsement for wiping his butt with football

Isaiah Crowell picked up a fine and and an endorsement deal for his, ahem, crude TD celebration against the Browns. (Getty)

It sounds like Isaiah Crowell came out on top for his crude touchdown celebration last Thursday night.

The New York Jets running back greeted fans of his former team by wiping his butt with the football after scoring a touchdown in a loss against the Cleveland Browns. The move was cause for a no-brainer fine for the NFL. The only question was how much Crowell would be docked.

Crowell to shell out $13K-plus for butt wipe

We found out that number Tuesday. Crowell will shell out $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct. And it was indeed the definition of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Endorsement has him covered

The good news for Crowell is that he may end up coming out ahead financially for his move. Dude Wipes, a personal hygiene company that needs no explanation given the context, shared a picture of Crowell endorsing its product earlier Tuesday.

Terms of the endorsement deal were not reported. But we’re guessing it’s more than enough to cover Crowell’s fine and his butt.

