Isabelle Fuhrman Boards Thriller ‘Unit 234’ From Director Andy Tennant

Matt Grobar
·1 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice) has signed on to star in the thriller Unit 234 from director Andy Tennant, which is currently in production in the Cayman Islands.

In the film penned by Derek Steiner, Laurie Saltair (Fuhrman) discovers the comatose man, Clayton, in Unit 234 of her family’s storage facility, while working the night shift alone. What transpires is a thrill ride of a cat-and-mouse game for Laurie and Clayton to survive the night.

Unit 234 is being fully financed by Productivity Media. Blythe Frank, Hadeel Reda and Lee Dreyfus are producing alongside Productivity Media’s William G. Santor & Doug Murray, with Colleen Camp serving as executive producer.

Fuhrman recently landed an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead, for her turn in Lauren Hadaway’s critically acclaimed IFC drama, The Novice. She found her breakout role in Jaume Collet-Serra’s psychological horror film Orphan, and will soon appear alongside Julia Stiles in its sequel Orphan: First Kill for Paramount Players. The actress has previously appeared in Showtime’s Masters of Sex, as well as such films as The Hunger Games and After Earth, and will also soon be seen in Jordan Gertner’s action-adventure film Sheroes for Paramount.

She is repped by Luber Roklin Management and UTA.

