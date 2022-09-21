Isabella Bank Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 22nd

Virtual Investor Conferences

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA), based in Michigan, focused on community banking, today announced that Jerome Schwind, President, and Neil McDonnell, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 22, 2022.



DATE: September 22, 2022

TIME: 12 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3oTs1LK

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Isabella Bank Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered $2 billion community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

CONTACTS:

Isabella Bank Corporation

Debra Campbell

Vice President, Shareholder Services

(989) 779-6237

dcampbell@isabellabank.com

