Isaac Okoro to miss several weeks with elbow injury

Tim Bontemps: The Cavs say Isaac Okoro is out for the next 2-3 weeks with a left elbow sprain. Cleveland is already limited on the wings to begin with, and also recently lost Ricky Rubio for the season with a knee injury.

#Cavs Isaac Okoro is holding his left arm, and now heading back to the locker room with the training staff. – 6:57 PM

#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against the Pacers:

Kevin Pangos, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:29 PM

#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against Atlanta:

Kevin Pangos, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:16 PM

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Isaac Okoro told multiple people he was “OK” following tonight’s game despite a hard fall late, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. But at that point coach J.B. Bickerstaff hadn’t yet heard from the training staff who examined Okoro. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 11, 2021

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Isaac Okoro is “a go” tonight. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / November 10, 2021

Evan Dammarell: “If everything goes well then tomorrow he’ll play.” #Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Isaac Okoro’s recovery from his hamstring injury. -via Twitter / November 10, 2021