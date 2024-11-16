Isaac McKneely makes all 6 of his 3-point attempts to help Virginia beat Villanova 70-60

BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 23 points and made all six of his 3-point attempts to help Virginia beat Villanova 70-60 on Friday night as part of the Hall of Fame Series.

Virginia is 3-0 under interim coach Ron Sanchez after three-time national coach of the year Tony Bennett retired.

McKneely made his first six shots of the game, including four 3-pointers. McKneely also made Virginia’s 11th 3-pointer with 16:24 left in the second half to take a double-digit lead for good at 44-33.

McKneely's fifth 3-pointer rattled in with 6:26 left for a 58-45 advantage and his sixth turned into a four-point play for an 18-point lead.

Andrew Rohde added 13 points and freshman Jacob Cofie reached double figures for the third straight game for Virginia with 12 points.

Eric Dixon led Villanova (2-3) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Longino added 10 points.

Villanova won the last meeting with Virginia on Jan. 29, 2017 when Donte DiVincenzo tapped in a rebound just before the horn for a 61-59 victory.

UP NEXT

Virginia plays No. 11 Tennessee at the Baha Mar Hoops Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, on Thursday. Villanova hosts Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The Associated Press