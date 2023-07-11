Are ISA Holdings Limited's (JSE:ISA) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

With its stock down 10% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard ISA Holdings (JSE:ISA). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ISA Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ISA Holdings is:

38% = R22m ÷ R58m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.38 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

ISA Holdings' Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

First thing first, we like that ISA Holdings has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.8% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that ISA Holdings' net income shrunk at a rate of 14% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

That being said, we compared ISA Holdings' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 16% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is ISA Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is ISA Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

ISA Holdings' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 100% (or a retention ratio of 0.2%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 5 risks we have identified for ISA Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, ISA Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about ISA Holdings. Despite the high ROE, the company has a disappointing earnings growth number, due to its poor rate of reinvestment into its business. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on ISA Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

