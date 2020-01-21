Is this Liverpool side the best team in Premier League history?

With their weekend win over fierce rivals Manchester United, Liverpool have taken 64 points from an available 66 in their opening 22 matches of the season.



The Reds are now 38 league games undefeated—that’s a seasons worth of games!—and are undefeated in 52 matches at Anfield.



If they beat West Ham on January 29th, they will have beaten every Premier League team this season... after only 24 games.



On top of that, Jurgen Klopp’s side are the reigning Champions League and World Champions.



Some, including Liverpool legend John Aldridge, have suggested this is the best Liverpool team of all time—and that’s a big claim for a team that has 18 league titles, six European Cups and some truly legendary teams in the 70s and 80s.



But statistically, the 2019-20 side will likely beat any of Bill Shankly or Bob Paisley’s revered teams. And there’s a strong claim that this team is also the best-ever side to play in the Premier League.



There are some excellent contenders for that title, too. The 2003-04 Arsenal team, for example, are known as The Invincibles they are the only Premier League team to go a season undefeated.



Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea of 2004-05 are renowned for conceding only 15 goals all season, while tallying 95 points.



And the Manchester City teams of the last two seasons are also worthy candidates.

In 2017-18, City broke the 100 points barrier and set records for the most wins, goals, winning margin and goal difference.



But this Liverpool side are arguably on course to be better than all those teams.



If they go the season undefeated, they will be seen as better than the Invincibles. And even if they don’t. they could break the records set by Guardiola’s city side.



At this moment, there is no better team in the world than Liverpool.



And it’s hard to argue that they’re not on course to be the greatest Premier League team of all time.



For more on the beautiful game - follow @FCYahoo on your favorite social channels…and stay up to date on Yahoo Sports.

Story continues