Is Ronda Rousey hinting at a return to WWE already?

Less than three months after walking away from WWE, Ronda Rousey appears to miss being a part of professional wrestling.

The former Raw Women’s Champion posted a video to her YouTube page on Wednesday morning titled, “Ronda Misses It.” The two-minute-long clip features Rousey taking part in various wrestling-related activities, including pinning her husband, Travis Browne, in bed, cutting a promo on a jar in her refrigerator and climbing a ladder in what appears to be her dining room.

In the closing moments of the video, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley makes a cameo appearance and Rousey pretends to leap from the top of the ladder, dropping a big elbow on Browne and crashing through a folding table.

Rousey announced that she was stepping away from WWE last April, shortly after performing in the historic, all-female main event of WrestleMania 35. Rousey, 32, revealed on social media that the reason she was taking a hiatus was that she and Browne were shifting their focus to starting a family.

Rousey also reportedly suffered a broken hand during the match as well.

While the video may simply just be Rousey having fun and being creative for the sake of views, the clip undoubtedly fuels speculation that the former UFC star is planning on making a comeback sooner rather than later.

Rousey quickly rose through the ranks and became arguably the company’s biggest female star after joining WWE in January 2018. Rousey took quickly to the in-ring component of working with WWE and that, combined with her celebrity and crossover appeal, helped her win over legions of fans.

After winning the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam last August, Rousey wrestled in the main event of WWE’s first-ever, all-women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, in October and started a feud with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. That storyline culminated in a triple-threat match that served as the main event of WrestleMania.

As a drastic change in the landscape of professional wrestling looms, a Rousey return in any form could help swing things in WWE’s favor moving forward.

With Vince McMahon’s company set to begin its five-year television deal with Fox later this year and new competition entering the marketplace with All Elite Wrestling, Rousey has the kind of star power needed to deliver consistent, high ratings for WWE.

In addition to that, WWE’s recent television shakeup -- in which Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were named executive directors of “Monday Night Raw” and “Smackdown Live,” respectively -- could also lead to a reunion with Rousey. During her time with WWE, Rousey worked closely with Heyman, a 30-year industry veteran and one of the brightest minds in sports entertainment.

While Rousey’s status remains unclear, she regularly professed her love for the industry and is reportedly under contract with WWE until 2021, meaning that whenever she does decide to return, it will be with them.

