Is Jessica Mendoza on her way out of ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' booth?

ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” booth could undergo a massive rebuild in 2020. The network is reportedly considering moving Jessica Mendoza out of the booth, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Mendoza, 39, might not be the only one to go. Marchand also says play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian return “remains in question.” ESPN is reportedly thinking of replacing Vasgersian with either Jon Sciambi or Karl Ravech.

Removing Mendoza from the “Sunday Night Baseball” booth wouldn’t end her time at ESPN. Mendoza signed a multi-year deal to remain with the company last year. Mendoza would likely shift to studio shows or appear in the broadcast booth during weekday games.

The third member of the booth, former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, is reportedly safe for now. The network wants him back in his usual role on “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Marchand stresses that the reports are not 100 percent because ESPN has yet to inform Mendoza of their decision. The network could still change its mind.

An ESPN spokesperson told Yahoo Sports the network isn’t “commenting right now.”

Mendoza — who also works as an advisor for the New York Mets — drew criticism in January after she called out Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers for blowing the whistle on the Houston Astros. The Astros’ sign-stealing scandal directly impacted the Mets, as the team fired manager Carlos Beltran for his role in helping the Astros steal signs.

Mendoza joined the “Sunday Night Baseball” booth in January 2016. She was a groundbreaking choice for that role. In the lead up to Mendoza being named a full-time “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcaster, she became the first woman to serve as a baseball commentator during a broadcast of a Major League Baseball game on ESPN.

Mendoza was initially paired up with Dan Shulman and Aaron Boone. When Boone left to manage the Yankees, ESPN brought on Rodriguez in early 2018. Vasgersian also joined the “Sunday Night Baseball” booth in 2018.

