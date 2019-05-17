Is Carolina's 'Flex Friday' just Cam Newton's way of showing us he's still chiseled?

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers ham it up for "Flex Friday." (Panthers/Twitter)

NFL players, as we know, spend a lot of time in weight rooms.

And the Carolina Panthers - led by Cam Newton, natch - have started a new tradition to show us just how much time that is.

‘Flex Friday’

In recent weeks, the Panthers, who have one of the best social media teams in the league, have started posting “#FlexFriday” photos of players.

Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, Torrey Smith and others are shirtless to show off their physiques.

Given that this video shows Newton as the leader, we’re wondering if he wanted these days to show everyone that even though he recently turned 30, he’s still one of the most chiseled players in the NFL.

“We gotta get a big flex!” Newton declares, getting everyone to growl for the camera.

The 34-year-old Olsen joked after the first #FlexFriday photo went up that he “never authorized” the picture to be made public.

Team building comes in a lot of different forms.

I never authorized this 😂😂 https://t.co/Sc0W0RbKAA — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) April 26, 2019

