Is baseball coming back? Here's the latest news on MLB, player negotiations to restart season

Major League Baseball and its players are set to begin discussing a way to restart the 2020 season following the coronavirus delay. The owners approved a plan on Monday that would restart baseball in July. Negotiations with the Major League Baseball Players Association will reportedly begin Tuesday.

Among the many complicated questions that need to be answered: How will players be paid? When and where will games be played?

When will the season start and how many games will be scheduled? What will rosters look like? How will the postseason work?

The most crucial and perhaps most difficult roadblocks involve the safety measures needed to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus: What precautions would be in place to keep players and their families from being exposed? What happens if a player falls ill?

Here are the latest updates.

Owners approve proposal to restart MLB in July

Major League Baseball owners took the first step Monday in restarting games this summer. They voted to approve a proposed plan that would start “around Fourth of July weekend without fans,” according to the Associated Press, with spring training starting in mid-June.

Getting owners approval is only half the battle. The players union would also need to agree to this plan. MLB officials are scheduled to present their plan to the MLBPA on Tuesday. That part of the negotiations is expected to be more difficult, as a proposed revenue-sharing system is reportedly expected to be a sticking point between the union and ownership.

Other details in the proposed MLB plan, according to the AP:

• Each team would play about 82 games against teams in their own division and nearby interleague opponents.

• 14 teams would make the postseason, as there would be four wild card teams in each league.

• The All-Star Game in Los Angeles would likely be canceled.

• Teams would play at their home ballparks unless not allowed for medical or political reasons. Their back-up locations would be spring-training stadiums or neutral sites. The Blue Jays may have to play in Florida instead of Toronto, the AP reports.

How much MLB revenue comes from attendance?

Reports indicate that MLB will propose a revenue-sharing plan for the 2020 season, in which players would receive a certain cut of the league’s revenue in a one-year iteration similar to the NBA or NFL’s usual system.

A source told Yahoo Sports’ Tim Brown that Major League Baseball will enter the negotiations with numbers showing that fans attending games typically accounts for 51 percent of local revenue and 40 percent of the league’s total revenue.

Some numbers MLB will be wielding as it heads into negotiations with PA: Per source, gate and gate-related revenue accounts for 51 percent of local revenue and 40 percent of MLB's total revenue. That's regular season. So, that's where a lot of this will start. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) May 10, 2020

This would be used as evidence the league needs to alter a March agreement to pay players their salaries pro-rated for the number of regular season games that occur.

How we got here

The league canceled spring training and suspended its season on March 12 as the coronavirus crisis gripped the country. Later in March, MLB and the players association agreed to a series of stipulations to temporarily deal with the financial ramifications of the upended season. Players secured assurances about service time, which determines when a player reaches free agency. The league advanced portions of player salaries, a sum that won’t exceed $170 million, and that players will keep if there is no season. In return, the players agreed not to sue for full salaries in the event of a total cancellation.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 08: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Feld, home of the Chicago White Sox, on May 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 Major League Baseball season is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

That March agreement also laid out a plan for pro-rated player salaries in a shortened season, but reports indicate the league is seeking a different salary structure now that fans are unlikely to be permitted for the foreseeable future.

The 2020 MLB draft was cut to five rounds in another cost-cutting measure. The union rejected a proposal for a 10-round draft that capped the number of undrafted players teams could sign.

Multiple plans for restarting the season have been discussed internally and speculated about externally. Some ideas floated concepts for playing the season at spring training sites or in a small number of local hubs to limit travel and exposure, but the most recent reports on league thinking indicates it prefers to host games in home stadiums.

