Report: Alex Bregman drops Klutch Sports agent over LeBron James' documentary on Astros' cheating

LeBron James’ sports media company will produce a documentary on the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that rocked MLB last winter.

Astros star Alex Bregman has left his agent at Klutch Sports, which was founded by James’ agent Rich Paul, to find new representation, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

As some speculated on Tuesday, those two pieces of information are reportedly related.

Alex Bregman was reportedly angry about LeBron James’ Astros doc

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported late Tuesday night that four sources confirmed to him Bregman dropped his agent Brodie Scoffield of Klutch because of James’ documentary on the cheating of the 2017 Astros.

While the documentary may have reportedly not been the only reason Bregman dropped Scoffield, it was described as “an overriding factor.” Bregman was reported to be “angry and betrayed” that Scoffield put him in the position when his Tidal Sports Group became the baseball arm of Klutch.

To be clear, Klutch and James’ media company Uninterrupted are separate entities. James obviously has a major stake in Uninterrupted, but was found by an NBA investigation to hold no ownership stake in Klutch. That said, Klutch’s rise from nothing to a top sports agency is clearly attributable to James’ influence as its biggest client.

Alex Bregman is looking for a new agent after his old one joined an agency whose biggest client is making a documentary on the Astros' admitted cheating. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Despite admitting to MLB investigators they used a monitor and trash can to illegally steal and relay signs during the 2017 regular season and postseason, the Astros have chafed against the natural consequences of such a scheme coming to light.

James himself has criticized the Astros and their lack of player punishment on Twitter

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

Bregman’s agency swap is the latest evidence that the Astros are unhappy with the fallout of the scandal. The 26-year-old third-baseman signed a five-year, $100 million extension before a 2019 season in which he finished second in American League MVP voting, and won’t hit what figures to be a lucrative free agency until the 2025 season.

Bregman is reportedly in the process of interviewing other agencies to replace Scoffield and Klutch, but, as Rosenthal points out, it seems quite possible he hires an agent with clients who have criticized the Astros. The team isn’t exactly popular among other MLB players right now.

As for James and another Klutch Sports baseball client, they don’t appear to be sweating the news.

