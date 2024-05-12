Irwin and Todd sparkle at 'vintage' North West 200

Glenn Irwin and Davey Todd put on a scintillating exhibition of Superbike racing [Pacemaker]

As international motorcycle road race meetings go, they don't come much better than this.

Thrilling, close high speed racing, record-breaking exploits, massive crowds and unbroken sunshine all combined to make this year's North West 200 one of the most memorable for many years.

The narrative in the build-up mostly surrounded Northern Irish rider Glenn Irwin's attempts to become the most successful Superbike rider ever in the history of the event and the home favourite did not disappoint.

The 34-year-old extended his remarkable winning sequence in the premier class to 11 races by securing a hat-trick of victories, thereby moving two clear of the previous benchmark set by Michael Rutter and the late great Joey Dunlop.

Riding for the PBM Ducati team, Irwin was pushed hard all the way in all three exhilarating big bike races, having to dip deep on each occasion to see off the challenge of charging Yorkshireman Davey Todd, who also helped himself to a treble at the sun-kissed nine-mile circuit on the north coast.

While those two 'Titans of the Triangle' may have proved the headline acts, they had to share some of the glory with Peter Hickman, who scooped a double in the Supertwins category and Richard Cooper, who left with a Supersport success.

There was also a hugely popular first podium finish since 2012 for veteran John McGuinness and 60-year-old Jeremy McWilliams also claimed a rostrum spot.

Irwin reign continues

Irwin's reputation as 'King of the Superbike class' came under serious threat from his English rival but each time the Carrickfergus rider responded to repel the Milwaukee BMW pilot and reinforce his domination.

His performances on the track have been matched in recent years by his trademark exuberant post-race celebrations and that was again the case this year as he ran to savour the moment with fans in the packed grandstands around the start and finish area after crossing the line.

Last year's British Superbike runner-up also set a new absolute course record at over 125mph and remains the name and face most associated with the event following his multiple triumphs of recent years.

Having achieved one of his goals in front of his home fans at a race which obviously means so much to him, Irwin will now fully turn his focus to his other primary goal for this season, a maiden British Superbike title after coming so close last term.

Fairly riding the crest of a wave at present, he currently leads that championship after three wins at the last round at Oulton Park and will be back in action at Donington next weekend.

Breaking new ground

Having previously won three North West Supersport races, Todd further established his reputation as the rising star of road racing by clinching a further victory in that class, but also securing a double in the Superstock category and three runner-up positions in the feature events.

With second and third places bagged in the opening round of the British Supersport series at Navarra in Spain and a win in the National Superstock season curtain-raiser at Oulton, Todd has not been off the rostrum in any race that he has finished on circuit or road in his 2024 campaign.

That rich vein of form bodes well for the remainder of the term and the Saltburn rider must surely be fancied to break the stranglehold of the 'big three' of Hickman, Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison at the Isle of Man TT in a few week's time.

The fact that Todd seems very at home with his Milwaukee BMW by TAS Racing team and with his stable of BMW and Duacti mounts make him a major threat for Manx honours which have been the preserve of that decorated trio in recent times.

Hickman meanwhile built on his Superstock victories of 2018 and 2019 by taking the chequered flag in two closely contested Supertwins outings.

Cooper was another who broke new ground, winning the middleweight 600cc class on his Yamaha after having previously won four Supertwins races.

The sunkissed 2024 North West 200 was one of the most memorable of recent years [Pacemaker]

Strong supporting cast

Of the other riders, Dunlop overcame the difficulties caused by an injured wrist and getting to grips with new machinery to rack up five third places while Harrison twice finished second on his roads debut as part of the Honda Racing line-up.

McGuinness's third in Superstock race two metaphorically 'brought the house down' at the Triangle while McWilliams proved he could still cut it with his much younger opponents.

Other road racing regulars like Conor Cummins, James Hillier, Michael Rutter, the returning Ian Hutchinson and Paul Jordan all played their part in the thrilling high-speed spectacle between the hedges and stone walls while Finnish rider Erno Kostamo is surely a future potential rostrum finisher, at least.

The North West 200 attracted some negative headlines in the build-up to their event with the absence of the FHO Racing team and their rider Josh Brookes, also record wins holder Alastair Seeley and the injured Lee Johnston, then Honda Racing arriving without some of their anticipated fleet of machines.

But it finishes with its reputation as one of the jewels in the Northern Ireland sporting crown and highlights of the motorcycling calendar well intact.