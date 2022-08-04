Irwin Naturals Cannabis Products to Be Available in Canada

Company announces licensing agreement with Entourage Brands for Canadian distribution of cannabis products

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”), whose herbal supplements are already available in in 100,000 stores in North America, has reached a licensing agreement with Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENT) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, through its wholly owned subsidiary Irwin Naturals Cannabis, Inc. Under this exclusive arrangement, Irwin Naturals’ famous brand will be enhanced with cannabis and made available to dispensaries across Canada in a line of softgels in five different varieties: CBD, THC and three additional formulations that include both THC and another cannabinoid.

Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals said, “We’ve set out to become the first household brand to have its products available on dispensary shelves across America. This partnership with Entourage takes that plan international, pairing our trusted, proven herbal supplement business with a cutting-edge cannabis company to open a new frontier in our business. Entourage’s sustainable growth hub and its state-of-the-art extraction practices make it the perfect company to provide an array of new cannabis products for the customers who have come to love and trust Irwin Naturals over the past 28 years.”

George Scorsis, CEO and Executive Chairman, Entourage, “Irwin Naturals needs no introduction. The history of its products, the loyalty they’ve inspired, speak for themselves in health and wellness. Adding our expertise in the cannabis space creates a game-changing pairing that will put the Irwin Naturals brand on dispensary shelves all across Canada.”

Third-party data1 estimates the Canadian market for edibles and other alternative cannabis products to be worth C$2.7 billion annually. Cannabis alternatives were legalized in October 2019, offering more discreet and accessible alternative such as edibles that avoid the stigma that can be attached to smoking.

This line of Irwin Naturals cannabis products will be offered as softgels that utilize hempseed oil and medium-chain triglycerides (MCT’s). There will be five different formulations: THC (10 mg THC), CBD (25 mg CBD), 1:1 (10 mg CBD, 10 mg THC), 5:1 (50 mg CBD, 10 mg THC) and a 2:1 formulation that combines THC and the cannabinoid CBN (10 mg THC, 5 mg CBN).

Entourage is one of the largest cannabis processors in Canada, and its most recent quarterly report was its strongest operating performance to date. It fulfilled some of its largest orders with exemplary delivery rates. In May, Entourage announced the debut of TeaPot, a cannabis-infused iced-tea beverage developed in conjunction with the Boston Beer Company, maker of Sam Adams and Twisted Tea.

Irwin Naturals was founded in 1994 and its best-in-class nutraceuticals have built it into a brand that is now recognized in 80 percent of American households.2 It has operated profitably for the past 27 years,3 and it is now seeking to use the equity and power of that brand in emerging markets like cannabis and psychedelic mental-health clinics.

Irwin Naturals first entered into the cannabis industry in 2018 when it began infusing hemp-based CBD into its herbal supplements available in the United States. This year, it began formulating its products with THC with the goal of becoming the first household brand to have its products available in all 38 states where cannabis is currently legal. Because cannabis is not legal at the federal level in the United States, Irwin Naturals has gone state by state, reaching licensing agreements with cannabis manufacturers. It has already announced agreements in California, Colorado, Ohio and New Mexico. This agreement with Entourage in Canada means that Irwin Naturals cannabis products will achieve not just national, but international distribution.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class herbal supplement formulator since 1994. It is now leveraging its brand to enter into both the cannabis and psychedelic industries. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin’s growing portfolio of products is available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America where nearly 100 million people know the Irwin Naturals brand.4 In 2018, the Company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products into the mass market. The Company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand trust with an objective to become one of the first household name brands to offer THC-based products and psychedelic mental health treatment. Irwin Naturals became a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in August 2021. The Company’s shares began to be traded on the OTCQB Venture Market in November 2021. More information on the Company’s stock can be found via Bloomberg as well as the Wall Street Journal.

investors@irwinnaturals.com

