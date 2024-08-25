Irwin finishes fifth in opening race at Caldwell Park

Glenn Irwin raced to fifth spot on his Hager PBM Ducati [Getty Images]

Glenn Irwin came in fifth in race one of the British Superbike Championship round at Caldwell Park on Sunday.

The Carrickfergus rider was fifth in the early laps but came under pressure from series leader Tommy Bridewell.

The pair battled it out until the defending champion moved past Irwin on the penultimate lap.

However, Irwin took his Hager PBM Ducati past Jason O'Halloran on the final lap to secure fifth place and remain fourth in the standings.

Kyle Ryde won the race with Lee Jackson second and Charlie Nesbitt completed the podium.

Irwin's younger brother Andrew crashed in practice earlier on Suinday and did not take part in the race.

The remaining two races of the round will be held on Monday.

Dublin rider Jack Kennedy crashed out on the penultimate lap of Sunday's Supersport sprint race.

Kennedy was lying second and pushing for the lead when his race ended with Luke Stapleford going to win - he was followed in Ben Currie and Harry Truelove.

The result sees Kennedy slip to second in the series and 17 points behind new leader Currie.

Eugene McManus was the best of the Northern Ireland trio in action as he finished fifth with Rhys Irwin seventh and Alistair Seeley in ninth.